Soybean producers and agribusiness professionals who advise them should be aware that the soybean cyst nematode (SCN) is a major yield-reducing pathogen in Iowa. The pest is widespread throughout Iowa and much of the Midwest. Most of the resistant soybean varieties that were grown for decades to maintain profitable yields and keep SCN numbers in check have lost much of their effectiveness. Also, SCN reproduction likely was much greater than normal in fields where soybeans were grown in 2021 due to the hot and dry growing season, making the situation worse.

