Don’t let anyone talk you out of your dreams. I’ve been friends with and had intimate relationships with people who would discreetly try to talk me out of working towards my goals. These individuals are usually upset at their own path for not turning out the way they thought or they’re not willing to do the work it takes to take steps closer to realizing their own dreams. Either way, it’s totally ok to walk away from them and stand in the still waters of your path and keep going.

