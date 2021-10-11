CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boyce, LA

Boyce Police make arrest for weapons, drugs during traffic stop

By Boyce Police Department
kalb.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOYCE, La. (BPD) - Boyce Police made an arrest Monday morning around 12:14 a.m. after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs and weapons. Kameron King, 25, was stopped for failure to use a turn signal on Mayo Street. Officers found two guns (one an AR-15 style weapon, the other a revolver with the serial numbers missing), a brown leather bag of marijuana (29 grams), a bag of ecstasy pills (102), and a white powdered substance. Officers also discovered that King is currently on probation.

www.kalb.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Boyce, LA
CBS News

Parkland shooter to plead guilty to 17 murders

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder. Three faculty members and 14 students were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Guns#Convicted Felon#Marijuana#Detention
Reuters

U.S. to lift restrictions Nov 8 for vaccinated foreign travelers

WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The White House on Friday will lift COVID-19 travel restrictions for fully vaccinated international visitors starting Nov. 8, ending historic restrictions that had barred much of the world from entering the United States for as long as 21 months. The unprecedented travel restrictions kept millions...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy