Boyce Police make arrest for weapons, drugs during traffic stop

BOYCE, La. (BPD) - Boyce Police made an arrest Monday morning around 12:14 a.m. after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs and weapons. Kameron King, 25, was stopped for failure to use a turn signal on Mayo Street. Officers found two guns (one an AR-15 style weapon, the other a revolver with the serial numbers missing), a brown leather bag of marijuana (29 grams), a bag of ecstasy pills (102), and a white powdered substance. Officers also discovered that King is currently on probation.