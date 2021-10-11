CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thank the Dark Lord: Ozzy Osbourne Credits Devil Worship for Warding Off Covid-19

By Jon Blistein
Middletown Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOzzy Osbourne gave props to the most low, Satan, for protecting him from Covid-19. In a cheeky statement sent to Metal Hammer, Osbourne credited Satan for protecting him during the pandemic, even as other members of his family caught the coronavirus: “My wife had the virus; my daughter had the virus and I never got it,” he quipped. “Being a devil worshipper does have its good points!”

