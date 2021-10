Joe Manning and Kayla Smith will each have loved ones on their minds as they approach the 125th Boston Marathon on Monday. The 26.2-mile route will be an emotional test for both Weymouth residents running for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Manning, 51, ran the Boston Marathon between 2004 and 2008 in support of his late mother and has decided to give it another go this year for his cousin, Julie, who is currently battling cancer.

