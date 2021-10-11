CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker raises $3.7 million in five weeks

By Misty Severi
 4 days ago

S enate contender Herschel Walker , a Republican hopeful for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia, has raised $3.7 million in the first five weeks of his campaign.

Walker 's five-week haul outstrips the $1.4 million raised by onetime front-runner Latham Saddler across three months.

"We are overwhelmed by the support from nearly 50,000 Americans who love this country and want to help our campaign," Walker, known for his political alliance with former President Donald Trump and his time as a professional athlete, said in the press release.

"Though we only had 5 weeks to fundraise this quarter, tens of thousands of Georgians and patriots across the country stepped up to the plate to help us take back the United States Senate. We are grateful for each and every cent and look forward to continuing to travel across this great state shaking hands with real Georgians and hearing about the issues facing their communities," he added.

HERSCHEL WALKER PASSES HIS FIRST TEST IN GEORGIA'S SENATE RACE

Walker is seen as the current GOP front-runner for the nomination, with the backing of major political leaders including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Last month, McConnell told Politico he met with Walker and said he would make a good candidate for Senate.

"I think there’s every indication that he is going to be a good candidate," McConnell said.

Despite Walker's early lead, several factors will influence the campaign's prospects. Walker has not come out with a firm stance on key political issues, he lacks political experience, and his history of mental illness has raised concerns within the party. Walker suffers from dissociative identity disorder, which means he has a split personality as well as episodes in which he blacks out. He's been open about his struggle with the disorder, including an incident in which he allegedly pointed a gun at his now ex-wife but says he does not remember doing so.

Walker announced his run for the Senate on Aug. 24, highlighting some of his achievements so far, including success running businesses and in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys.

"I'm a conservative not because someone told me to be," Walker said in his announcement. "I'm a conservative because I believe in smaller government, a strong military, personal responsibility, and making sure all people have the opportunity to pursue their dreams. That's an America worth fighting for."

Prior to Walker's announcement, there were three contenders for the Republican nomination who had announced their runs — former Navy SEAL Saddler, Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black, and veteran Kelvin King.

The four candidates hope to unseat Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock , who won former GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler's seat earlier this year during a special runoff election.

