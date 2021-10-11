CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Judge Judy' bailiff says he wasn't invited to be a part of her new show

Cover picture for the articlePetri Hawkins Byrd has responded to inquiries as to why he's not in the trailer for "Judy Justice." The longtime bailiff on the syndciated court show told EW he wasn't asked to participate in Judge Judy Sheindlin's new series with IMDB. "My assumption is if you were going on to...

Petri Hawkins Byrd, the longtime bailiff on the Judge Judy show, is speaking out on why he’s not part of the new IMDB show, Judy Justice. Byrd told Entertainment Weekly that he was simply never asked to be part of the new show. He claims they never talked about any future role for him in the new show as they produced the 25th and final season, which saw Judge Judy Sheindlin appear in New York, while Byrd and the rest of the crew stayed in Los Angeles. “My assumption is if you were going on to do something else, that you were at...
“You talk. I finish. That’s the rule,” Judge Judy Sheindlin says. What could be a more perfect way for the trailer for hew new IMDb TV series, Judy Justice, to begin?. The television and courtroom icon returns to the bench on November 1, with new episodes available every weekday on Amazon’s premium free streaming service. And the judge has a new team behind her: bailiff Kevin Rasco, a retired Los Angeles probation officer and entrepreneur; court stenographer Whitney Kumar, a board-certified court reporter in the state of California; and Sarah Rose, a law clerk and Judge Sheindlin’s granddaughter, extending her legacy by bringing in a new generation of legal analysis. Her granddaughter “is wired like I am,” the judge says. “She’s a little snarky.”
Viewers took notice of Byrd's absence when Sheindlin's new IMDb TV court show's trailer featured a new bailiff. Byrd, who was Judge Judy's bailiff during the show's entire 25-year run, says he was never approached about joining the new show. Byrd tells EW after production wrapped in April, he turned his attention to his wife, Makita Bond-Byrd, a longtime Judge Judy producer who was scheduled for brain surgery. "I didn't have time to think about or ask about Judy Justice," says Byrd, whose wife just completed her third round of chemotherapy. As Byrd notes, the final season was taped remotely with him and the crew in Los Angeles and Sheindlin in New York City because of the pandemic. It wasn't until July that Byrd asked Sheindlin directly about his future. "She informed me I was not being asked to come along on the project," he says, adding: "My assumption is if you were going on to do something else, that you were at least going to ask me if I wanted to have the opportunity to audition for the role."
While her iconic Judge Judy headed into the television sunset in September after 25 years on the air, don’t expect Judge Judith Shiendlin, one of the wealthiest personalities on TV, to retire. Instead, she’s pulling back the curtain on her latest venture, IMDb TV’s Judy Justice. The streaming show kicks...
When Amazon's IMDb TV released the first trailer for Judge Judy Sheindlin's new series Judy Justice, fans were shocked to see that she had a new bailiff, Kevin Rasco. During the entire run of Judge Judy, Petri Hawkins Byrd served as Sheindlin's bailiff, so many expected him to return. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Byrd revealed that Sheindlin did not even ask him to join the new series.
MILEY CYRUS TO HOST NBC'S NEW YEARS EVE: NBC will be ringing in the New Year with Miley Cyrus this year. The singer will replace Carson Daly as the host of the network’s New Year's Eve coverage. According to Vulture, the Lorne Michaels-produced special has been envisioned as a multi-hour, multi-city event with musical performances but sources told the outlet nothing is official yet.
All rise! Judge Judy Sheindlin’s court is back in session for Judy Justice, a new series she calls an “exciting new adventure.”. But don’t worry, the sharp legal expert — beloved for blunt rebukes like “Is the word stupid written across my forehead?” — has lost none of the refreshingly in-your-face appeal that made her former syndicated show a must-see for 25 years. In fact, there’s even more to love about her new courtroom series, with new episodes streaming daily on IMDb TV.
Fans of Judge Judy may notice a glaring absence in her upcoming reboot TV series, Judy Justice, set to land on IMDb TV this November. Much to his dismay, Bailiff Petri Hawkins Byrd will not appear in the series. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the former TV personality revealed that he actually expected to continue with Judy Sheindlin for quite a while longer than what was offered.
IMDb TV has released a first look at Judy Justice, the new reality court television series featuring Judge Judy Sheindlin, a television icon known for her popular courtroom television show, Judge Judy. The show will premiere on November 1 and will receive new episodes every weekday. Judy Justice is also expected to be an IMDb TV exclusive only, so only those who are subscribed to Amazon’s premium free streaming service will be able to tune in.
