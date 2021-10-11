The Specials Return With “Protest Songs 1924-2012”

Phil Madeira (photo by Chris Griffy) The pandemic has brought out a number of themes among songwriters. Songs of isolation and desolation. Songs of depression. Tons of songs about politics. Even quite a few about reconnecting through disconnecting. But there haven’t been a lot of songs about love. Maybe that’s because a year of forced togetherness dampened the fire, though if the predicted baby boom is an indication, the flames of passion may have flared up on occasion. Maybe there was too much screaming on social media, our only “social” outlet in lockdown. More likely it’s just that people write love songs all the time and the sheer differentness of the pandemic required something more than “silly love songs,” with apologies to Sir Paul. Whatever the reason, love isn’t something you see entire albums about exiting the pandemic — until now. This week, I’ve got two campaigns for albums about love, both of the romantic and “ … your neighbor” variety, as well as a third that throws back to my last column featuring AmericanaFest artists.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO