MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Sheriff Sam Cochran says there are 27 capital murder suspects and 130 murder suspects in Mobile Metro Jail right now. "This is the most violent overall group in my 10 years, 15 years as sheriff that I've seen," said Cochran. "The worst of the worst are just sitting there, building time. You know these are bad boys, and sometimes you have to segregate them from each other because you have different gang members with different beefs with each other, but eventually we run out of the ability to segregate so many violent offenders."

MOBILE COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO