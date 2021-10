LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – With claims of air traffic control and weather issues, Southwest Airlines has suffered three straight days of cancellations and delays, though no other major airlines have experienced the same level of problems. “If it’s not an emergency, I would not fly with Southwest right now even though I love Southwest,” passenger Debbie Day said. Back from a two-week cruise with her husband and another couple, Day was sitting in the Southwest terminal at LAX flanked by eight pieces of luggage. “To be honest, I’m not real happy. I’m a little bit sad and I’m really worried because I’m out...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO