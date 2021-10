A transparent dial smartwatch that exposes the innards from the casing’s sides is what I’ll take with both hands if Nothing adds one to their future line-up. Carl Pei and his ideology have always inspired me to follow a very transparent approach in life. His separation from OnePlus into a refreshing phase of his next venture Nothing has made headlines for all the good reason – right from the initial phase to the debut of the first-ever product in the brand’s line-up. The Nothing ear (1) earbuds have brought new precedence in earphone design to the industry with zero compromises in audio quality or other features at a price that brings a smile to audiophiles’ faces.

