World Bank seeks $100 bln in donations to address 'tragic reversals' in development

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The World Bank hopes to raise $100 billion in donations for the International Development Association fund for poorer countries to address “tragic reversals in development” caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, World Bank President David Malpass said Monday.

Malpass said the multilateral development bank forecasts global growth of 5.7% in 2021 and 4.4% in 2022, but said the worsening disparities between advanced economies and developing countries had set back efforts to reduce extreme poverty by year, and in some cases decades. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Lawder)

