CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

IS THERE ENOUGH BRADY IN BIDEN TO WIN THE inSUPERable BOWL* WILL MCCONNELL INTERCEPT THE PASS IN THE END ZONE AND SCORE A GOP TD?

By Editorials
bocaratontribune.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA zest for drama, potboilers and brinksmanship appear innate in politicians, something they have deep down inside them that wants to come out and play!. Our political leaders don’t want to just win, they want to vanquish, score a triumph, a knockout, pull off a last-minute historic victory, like Tom Brady behind in the points, down to the wire throwing that miraculous touchdown pass to win another Super Bowl.

www.bocaratontribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Why are MAGA supporters chanting ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ to mock Democrats?

The phrase ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ has become an anti-Biden war cry, after a reporter mistakenly thought a NASCAR race crowd was shouting “Let’s Go Brandon”, instead of “f**k Joe Biden”.“As you can hear the chants from the crowd, ‘let’s go Brandon’,” said NBC reporter Kelli Stavast, who was interviewing driver Brandon Brown after his race win at Alabama’s Talladega Superspeedway at the beginning of October. In the footage, fans can clearly be heard shouting a vulgar chant about the president.The video of the awkward moment went viral, and the censorship-friendly chant has since been adopted by Donald Trump fans. The meme has...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State

Comments / 0

Community Policy