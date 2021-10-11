IS THERE ENOUGH BRADY IN BIDEN TO WIN THE inSUPERable BOWL* WILL MCCONNELL INTERCEPT THE PASS IN THE END ZONE AND SCORE A GOP TD?
A zest for drama, potboilers and brinksmanship appear innate in politicians, something they have deep down inside them that wants to come out and play!. Our political leaders don’t want to just win, they want to vanquish, score a triumph, a knockout, pull off a last-minute historic victory, like Tom Brady behind in the points, down to the wire throwing that miraculous touchdown pass to win another Super Bowl.www.bocaratontribune.com
Comments / 0