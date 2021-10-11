IS THERE ENOUGH BRADY IN BIDEN TO WIN THE inSUPERable BOWL* WILL MCCONNELL INTERCEPT THE PASS IN THE END ZONE AND SCORE A GOP TD?

The phrase ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ has become an anti-Biden war cry, after a reporter mistakenly thought a NASCAR race crowd was shouting “Let’s Go Brandon”, instead of “f**k Joe Biden”.“As you can hear the chants from the crowd, ‘let’s go Brandon’,” said NBC reporter Kelli Stavast, who was interviewing driver Brandon Brown after his race win at Alabama’s Talladega Superspeedway at the beginning of October. In the footage, fans can clearly be heard shouting a vulgar chant about the president.The video of the awkward moment went viral, and the censorship-friendly chant has since been adopted by Donald Trump fans. The meme has...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 1 DAY AGO