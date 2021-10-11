CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

EU assesses Regeneron/Roche COVID-19 antibody cocktail for authorisation

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HTBPV_0cNfekXx00

(Reuters) -The European Union’s drug regulator said it was evaluating a marketing authorisation for an antibody cocktail developed by Roche and Regeneron for treatment and prevention of COVID-19 in people above the age of 12.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Monday it will assess the risks and benefits of the drug, called Ronapreve, and it could issue an opinion within two months. The agency has already started a rolling review of the treatment.

Ronapreve has received emergency approval to treat COVID-19 in more than 20 countries including the United Kingdom and United States. It belongs to a class of drugs called monoclonal antibodies that mimic natural antibodies produced by the body to fight off infections.

The EMA said it was assessing clinical data investigating the effectiveness of the drug in preventing hospitalisation in outpatients, and another study looking at effectiveness in preventing COVID-19 in adults and children at risk of infection from a household member diagnosed with the disease.

Gilead’s antiviral, remdesivir, is the only COVID-19 treatment that has been approved for use in the European Union.

Marketing authorisation has been submitted for other COVID-19 treatments including Lilly’s rheumatoid arthritis drug Olumiant, Sobi’s Kineret, Celltrion’s regdanvimab and arthritis drug tocilizumab, sold by Roche as RoActemra.

Comments / 0

Related
Healthcare IT News

CDC publishes rates of COVID-19 cases, deaths by vaccine brand

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has published information on its COVID Data Tracker about rates of cases and deaths among fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people. In August, according to the data, unvaccinated people had a 6.1 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19, and an 11.3...
PHARMACEUTICALS
MarketWatch

FDA to hold advisory committee for Merck's experimental COVID-19 pill

Shares of Merck & Co. Inc. were down 0.1% in premarket trading on Friday, the day after the Food and Drug Administration said it plans to convene an advisory committee on Nov. 30 to discuss the company's experimental COVID-19 pill, molnupiravir. Merck is developing the antiviral with the privately held Ridgeback Biotherapeutics; it recently applied for emergency authorization. The FDA requested advisory committee meetings for each of the authorized COVID-19 vaccines but it did not convene one ahead of the authorizations of the monoclonal antibodies or Gilead Sciences Inc.'s remdesivir, an antiviral used to treat severely ill COVID-19 patients that is now fully approved. "We believe that, in this instance, a public discussion of these data with the agency's advisory committee will help ensure clear understanding of the scientific data and information that the FDA is evaluating to make a decision about whether to authorize this treatment for emergency use," Dr. Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said in a statement. Merck's stock is up 0.4% for the year, while the S&P 500 has gained 18.1%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Authorisation#Antibodies#Regeneron Roche#The European Union#Ema#Lilly#Kineret Celltrion#Roactemra
MarketWatch

FDA: Abbott is recalling two lab-based COVID-19 tests due to the possibility of false positive results

Shares of Abbott Laboratories were up 0.6% in premarket trading on Friday, the day after the Food and Drug Administration said the company is recalling two laboratory COVID-19 test kits because of concerns about false positives. The tests are the Alinity m SARS-CoV-2 AMP Kits and Alinity m Resp-4-Plex AMP Kits. The FDA previously issued a warning about the potential for false positives with these tests in September. Abbott's stock is up 7.8% for the year, while the broader S&P 500 has gained 18.1%.
INDUSTRY
contagionlive.com

A Review of the Currently Available Monoclonal Antibodies for COVID-19

Outside of vaccines, these underutilized therapies are the best defense against severe disease. Monoclonal antibodies have recently been developed as therapeutic options for the treatment and potential prophylaxis for COVID-19. These specific proteins are made to simulate one of the many defenses of the human immune system. Multiple different monoclonal antibodies have been developed that bind to the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which helps prevent viral attachment and entry into human cells.
SCIENCE
FiercePharma

Despite Merck's oral COVID-19 drug, antibodies by Regeneron, GSK and others still have billions in sales ahead: analyst

The success of Merck & Co.'s oral antiviral against COVID-19 immediately triggered concerns over the market prospect of antibody therapies. But, as one analyst sees it, those antibody products by Regeneron, GlaxoSmithKline and other companies still have an important role to play that pills can’t make up for. COVID antibodies...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Pfizer-BioNTech ask EU agency to OK vaccine for kids 5-11

Pharmaceutical company Pfizer and biotechnology company BioNTech said Friday they have requested to have their coronavirus vaccine licensed for children ages 5 to 11 across the European Union. If EU regulators agree, it would be the first opportunity for younger children in Europe to get immunized against COVID-19.Pfizer and BioNTech said they submitted data to the European Medicines Agency including late-stage results from a study testing their COVID-19 vaccine in more than 2,200 children ages 6 months to 11 years. The children received a lower dose than what’s normally given to adults. The companies said in a statement...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

Regeneron is seeking full FDA approval for its monoclonal antibody for two types of COVID-19 patients

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. gained 2.7% in premarket trading on Thursday after the company said the Food and Drug Administration accepted its application for approval of its monoclonal antibody treatment for non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients and as a prophylaxis for some people who have been exposed to the virus. The FDA said it will decide whether to approve the therapy by April 13 based on the priority review designation it granted to the application. It plans to hold an advisory committee meeting in advance of the decision. Regeneron said it plans to submit its monoclonal antibody treatment for FDA approval for hospitalized COVID-19 patients later this year. The treatment, Regen-Cov, has received emergency authorization for all three of these indications in the U.S. Regeneron's stock is up 13.2% this year, while the broader S&P 500 has gained 16.2%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
US News and World Report

U.S. FDA Delays Decision on Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine for Adolescents - WSJ

(Reuters) - The U.S. health regulator is delaying its decision on authorizing Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents to check if the shot could increase the risk of a rare inflammatory heart condition, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has been inspecting...
PHARMACEUTICALS
AFP

US experts recommend Moderna booster for older and at-risk groups

An expert committee on Thursday recommended a booster dose of Moderna's anti-Covid vaccine in the United States for certain at-risk groups, a month after making a similar decision for the Pfizer shot. The opinion submitted by the advisory committee of the Food and Drug Administration -- composed of researchers, epidemiologists and infectious disease experts -- is not binding, but it is rare for the FDA not to follow it. After a day of debate, the experts decided to authorize a booster dose of Moderna for three categories of people: the over-65s, people aged between 18 and 64 who are at a higher risk of developing a severe version of the coronavirus, and those whose work may involve frequent exposure to the virus. The same definitions were adopted for the Pfizer booster.
HOMELESS
AFP

Moderna or Pfizer booster works better for people vaccinated with J&J: study

People who received Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine may benefit from a booster dose of Pfizer or Moderna, preliminary results of a US study published Wednesday showed. And antibody levels for those who had originally received Moderna shots were higher "irrespective of the booster vaccine administered," when compared with those who had initially received Pfizer or J&J, the study said.
INDUSTRY
MarketRealist

Will the FDA Approve AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Cocktail?

The AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine didn't make it far in the U.S. The FDA never gave it emergency use authorization like it did for Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. Despite that, AstraZeneca is hoping to move forward with a COVID-19 antibody cocktail of drugs. Article continues below advertisement. Will the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reuters

Reuters

202K+
Followers
223K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy