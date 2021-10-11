CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks open mixed, but energy sector climbs along with oil

By The Associated Press
accesswdun.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street Monday, though energy companies were higher as the price of crude oil continued to climb. The S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed, while the Nasdaq fell 0.1%. The price of benchmark U.S. crude was up 2.3% in the early going to just over $81 a barrel. Investors are looking ahead to the beginning of company earnings reports this week. JPMorgan Chase delivers its results on Wednesday. Bond trading was closed for the Columbus Day holiday.

The Independent

Asian shares rise as Wall Street tech gain boosts optimism

Asian shares were mostly higher on Thursday, tracking an overnight rally on Wall Street as investors sought out bargains, including technology stocks. Benchmarks rose in Tokyo Seoul and Sydney Markets in Hong Kong were closed for a holiday. The Shanghai Composite index was little changed, at 3,561.91, after the government reported a surge in producer price inflation, which rose to a record 10.7% over a year earlier in September from 9.5% in August. Much of the increase was due to surging coal prices, which appear not to have fed into consumer prices even as parts of the...
STOCKS

