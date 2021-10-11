Panthers' Tommy Tremble: Finds end zone again
Tremble caught two of four targets for 12 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 21-18 loss to the Eagles. Tremble found space for a five-yard touchdown early on, marking the first receiving score of his career. The rookie third-rounder played at least 25 offensive snaps for the second straight game, enabling him to see his most targets so far despite still featuring behind starter Ian Thomas, who finished with four catches on five targets for 40 yards.www.cbssports.com
