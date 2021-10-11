Giants' Kenny Golladay: Diagnosed with hyperextension

Golladay is scheduled for an MRI on Monday, looking to confirm the initial diagnosis of a hyperextended knee, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. The already banged-up Giants took a beating in more ways than one during Sunday's 44-20 loss, losing Golladay, Daniel Jones (concussion) and Saquon Barkley (knee) before the end of the game. Golladay finished with no catches, three targets and 24 snaps, and he was unable to play at all after halftime. With fellow wideouts Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard already sidelined by hamstring injuries, the Giants were left with Kadarius Toney, Collin Johnson, John Ross and C.J. Board. They're in some danger of fielding a similar group Week 6 against the Rams, though it isn't yet clear which of Golladay, Slayton and Shepard will be available, and even Toney (leg) didn't emerge unscathed during his breakout game Week 5.