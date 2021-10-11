CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwinsville cross country takes defeats to West Genesee

By Phil Blackwell
 4 days ago

BALDWINSVILLE – Each of the Baldwinsville cross country teams found themselves in competitive races against visiting West Genesee last Wednesday at Durgee Junior High School.

Yet the Wildcats swept the meet, prevailing by a narrow 27-29 margin on the boys side while, in the girls race, the Bees lost by a 23-34 margin.

Solomon Holden-Betts led B’ville in the boys race. Posting a time of 16 minutes, 26.5 seconds, Holden-Betts topped everyone except WG standout Peter McMahon, who pulled away to win in 15:42.7.

Jeff Ragonese was fourth in 17:28.1, trailing Michael Gomes’ 17:28 flat, while Jack McAllister got sixth place in 17:39.6 behind the Wildcats’ Kevin Moser (17:30.6).

After WG’s Aidan Walsh got seventh place, Owen Weaver (17:49.2), Arthur Chappell Bauer (17:54.1) and Adam Kozman (17:59.2) swept the rest of the top 10, but the Wildcats’ Max Broccoli finished 11th to help his side hang on.

Moving to the girls race, the individual honors went to B’ville’s Sophia Cavalieri, who in 20:30.3 held off the 20:38.6 from WG’s Claire Griffin.

Two more Wildcats, Zoe Maupin (20:48.0) and Peyton Long (21:30.1), followed before Margaret Solomon got fifth place in 21:50.9. Mary Sabatino was seventh in 22:21.6 and Clare Horan was ninth in 22:44.9 before five WG runners beat out Erin Seitzer’s 23:58 flat.

Now the Bees can turn its attention to post-season action, which starts Oct. 20 when it hosts the Salt City Athletic Conference championships at Durgee.

Comments / 0

 

Eagle Newspapers

West Genesee football gets 21-0 shutout of CBA

ONONDAGA COUNTY – More than anything else, what the West Genesee football team does best is draw energy from its defense that spreads over to its entire on-field performance. And it was that Wildcats defense which took a featured role Friday night at Alibrandi Stadium, setting the tone for a 21-0 victory over Christian Brothers Academy that […]
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
City
Baldwinsville, NY
Sports
Eagle Newspapers

Marcellus girls soccer gets 1-0 victory over Westhill

When the clock ran out Thursday night and the Marcellus girls soccer team’s 1-0 victory over Westhill was secure, the Mustangs fans began a chant of “Lilly! Lilly! Lilly!” The object of their affection was Lilly Schultz, a junior who made her first start as a goalkeeper – and managed to earn a shutout of the Mustangs’ […]
MARCELLUS, NY
#Ville#Race#Baldwinsville Cross#Durgee Junior High School#Bees#Wg#Wildcats
Eagle Newspapers

CBA, Jamesville-DeWitt, MPH tennis stars earn sectional titles

CENTRAL NEW YORK – In three separate divisions, area high school girls tennis players emerged with Section III championships from this week’s singles and doubles competition. One of the most anticipated matches of all was the Division I singles final, which pitted Christian Brothers Academy star Gieselle Vlassis against. Fayetteville-Manlius...
ONEIDA, NY
NewsBreak
Sports
Eagle Newspapers

Smith leads Baldwinsville boys soccer to trio of league victories

ONONDAGA COUNTY – Not only was the Baldwinsville boys soccer team dealing with the rare adversity of back-to-back defeats, it also had not scored a goal in a while. So it might not be a stretch to say that Evan Smith, with the stunning hat trick he put together in last Tuesday night’s 3-0 victory over West Genesee at Pelcher-Arcaro Stadium, may have saved the Bees’ season.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Westhill boys soccer falls to CBA in overtime, tops Cazenovia

ONONDAGA COUNTY – The Westhill boys soccer team welcomed Christian Brothers Academy last Thursday and, in front of a large and loud home crowd, it turned into a classic, the Warriors pushing the Brothers to overtime before taking a 2-1 defeat. Trailing 1-0 late in regulation, Westhill kept pressuring and, with less than a minute […]
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

