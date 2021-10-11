Baldwinsville cross country takes defeats to West Genesee

BALDWINSVILLE – Each of the Baldwinsville cross country teams found themselves in competitive races against visiting West Genesee last Wednesday at Durgee Junior High School.

Yet the Wildcats swept the meet, prevailing by a narrow 27-29 margin on the boys side while, in the girls race, the Bees lost by a 23-34 margin.

Solomon Holden-Betts led B’ville in the boys race. Posting a time of 16 minutes, 26.5 seconds, Holden-Betts topped everyone except WG standout Peter McMahon, who pulled away to win in 15:42.7.

Jeff Ragonese was fourth in 17:28.1, trailing Michael Gomes’ 17:28 flat, while Jack McAllister got sixth place in 17:39.6 behind the Wildcats’ Kevin Moser (17:30.6).

After WG’s Aidan Walsh got seventh place, Owen Weaver (17:49.2), Arthur Chappell Bauer (17:54.1) and Adam Kozman (17:59.2) swept the rest of the top 10, but the Wildcats’ Max Broccoli finished 11th to help his side hang on.

Moving to the girls race, the individual honors went to B’ville’s Sophia Cavalieri, who in 20:30.3 held off the 20:38.6 from WG’s Claire Griffin.

Two more Wildcats, Zoe Maupin (20:48.0) and Peyton Long (21:30.1), followed before Margaret Solomon got fifth place in 21:50.9. Mary Sabatino was seventh in 22:21.6 and Clare Horan was ninth in 22:44.9 before five WG runners beat out Erin Seitzer’s 23:58 flat.

Now the Bees can turn its attention to post-season action, which starts Oct. 20 when it hosts the Salt City Athletic Conference championships at Durgee.