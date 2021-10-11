Met decision to drop Prince Andrew inquiry ‘no surprise’, says ally
By Haroon Siddique
The Guardian
4 days ago
The Metropolitan police’s decision to take no further action over Virginia Giuffre’s allegations of sexual assault against Prince Andrew “comes as no surprise”, a source close to the royal has said.
The force said on Sunday it had dropped the investigation after reviewing several documents, including one relating to an ongoing US civil lawsuit concerning Giuffre, who alleges she was forced to have sex with the prince when she was 17 years old.
The Sunday Times reported that Scotland Yard officers had spoken to Giuffre, although the Met would not confirm or deny doing so.
A source close to Prince Andrew told the PA Media news agency: “It comes as no surprise that the Met police have confirmed that, having reviewed the sex assault claims against the duke for a third time, they are taking no further action.
“Despite pressure from the media and claims of new evidence, the Met have concluded that the claims are not sufficient to warrant any further investigation. The duke has always vigorously maintained his innocence and continues to do so.”
The review was launched after Giuffre filed the lawsuit in August. Insisting that “no one is above the law” , the Met commissioner, Dame Cressida Dick, said that she had “asked my team to have another look at the material”. The Met said while its review was “complete”, it would continue to “liaise with other law enforcement agencies who lead the investigation into matters related to Jeffrey Epstein”.
Giuffre’s lawsuit accuses Andrew of sexually abusing her at the home of the socialite Ghislaine Maxwell in London and at properties owned by Epstein, the disgraced financier who died in prison in 2019 while facing charges of sex trafficking.
A now notorious photo of Andrew with an arm around Giuffre’s waist is said to have been taken by Epstein at Maxwell’s home during a visit to London in 2001, when Giuffre – then Virginia Roberts – was about 17. Sources said to be close to the prince have suggested the photo was faked – a claim vehemently denied by his accuser – while Andrew has said he has “no recollection” of meeting her.
Queen Elizabeth is spending millions of pounds to fund Prince Andrew’s defense in the lawsuit levied against him by an alleged sex slave of Jeffrey Epstein, The Telegraph reports. The prince has hired multiple lawyers from Lavley Singer, a Los Angeles firm well known for celebrity clients, in addition to British counsel. According to The Telegraph, Andrew’s lead American counsel is charging the royal $2,000 per hour, and that’s only one of many attorneys involved. Her majesty is sourcing the funds from the private income she earns via the Duchy of Lancaster, roughly £23 million. An infamous photograph shows Prince Andrew with alleged Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre and alleged Epstein madam Ghislaine Maxwell in the background. Giuffre accuses Andrew of raping her three times; he has denied the allegation.
Prince Andrew has spent the better part of this past year out of the spotlight after his connection with financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein came to light. Between that and the fact that the alleged sex trafficking survivor, Virginia Giuffre, has slapped him with a lawsuit, the Duke of York has reason to keep behind closed doors. Seeing how the royal has been served court papers over Giuffre's sexual assault claims, per CNN, both he and his lawyers will have some explaining to do.
More than a year after Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson were sued for missing a payment on their chalet in Verbier, an exclusive Swiss ski town, the former couple is close to selling the home. According to The Times, the royals have reached a legal agreement with the house’s previous owner, Isabelle de Rouvre, and will pay back their debt as soon as the sale, at the asking price of £17.3 million, is complete.
A royal analyst predicts that Queen Elizabeth II will "distance" herself from Dubai's ruler after a court determined that he hacked the phones of his ex-wife and Prince Charles' former UK lawyer. The High Court of London decided on October 6 that Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum used government-grade...
It’s probably one of the most uncertain times for the future of the British Monarchy. It hasn’t been more than a few months since the Sussexes sat down for their tell-all with Oprah Winfrey – where they launched a series of important allegations against the royal family – and already the royal family is involved in another massive scandal.
Prince Andrew might as well stay in his hidey hole. Insiders claim the beleaguered royal — beset by sexual abuse allegations and a bombshell lawsuit which have embarrassed the royal family — will never be allowed to return to his public life. HIs embarrassed siblings, Prince Charles, Prince Edward and...
Prince Andrew is on the outs with the Royal Family — and that’s not changing any time soon. As we’ve been reporting, Queen Elizabeth II’s third child is facing a US lawsuit from Virginia Roberts Giuffre for underaged sexual abuse (in connection to his association with Jeffrey Epstein). The new legal action led to London’s Metropolitan Police reviewing their own case against the prince.
The Metropolitan Police will not take any further action against the Duke of York following a review prompted by Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre. Ms Giuffre is suing Prince Andrew in the US for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager. Prince Andrew has consistently denied Ms Giuffre's...
The Metropolitan Police of London announced they are dropping their investigation of Prince Andrew in the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking scandal, but the prince’s legal problems are far from over. NBC’s Molly Hunter reports for TODAY from London.Oct. 11, 2021.
In August, London’s Metropolitan Police announced an evidentiary review over allegations of sexual abuse against Prince Andrew after his accuser, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, filed a civil suit in the U.S. courts. On Sunday, the department explained that it was taking no action against Andrew and closing the inquiry. “As a...
British royal family news shows that right now Prince Andrew is up to his ears in controversy and scandal after being named in a civil suit accusing him of sexual assault. According to one royal watcher, egregious behavior is in “Randy Andy’s” playbook. Nigel Cawthorne told Sky News, “Well, certainly the Queen is sticking by him, she insists that he is kept on as Colonel-in-Chief of the Grenadier Guards, although many senior military people really don’t want that because he can’t appear in public very easily.”
The Duchess of York has described her pride in the “strong family values” and unity she shares with Prince Andrew. The Duchess, 61, took to the stage at the Henley Literary Festival, where she was promoting her Mills & Boon novel Her Heart for a Compass. While questions were carefully...
NEW YORK — A second woman has accused billionaire investor Leon Black of raping her in 2002 at the Upper East Side mansion of Jeffrey Epstein, new court papers reveal. The woman, identified in court documents as Jane Doe, claims the assault occurred after Epstein arranged for her to give Black a $300 massage. She says she agreed to the massage because she was a single mom who desperately needed the money.
Sarah Everard “spent her last hours on Earth with the very worst of humanity” her mother has said, on the eve of killer Wayne Couzens’s sentencing.Reading a statement at the Old Bailey in London, Susan Everard said she was “tormented” by the thought of what her daughter had endured.“She lost her life because Wayne Couzens wanted to satisfy his perverted desires,” she said.The mother said she was “repulsed” by the thought of what the former Metropolitan Police officer had done to her daughter, adding: “I am outraged that he masqueraded as a policeman in order to get what he...
Prince Charles is planning some major shakeups should he ever inherit the throne, including whittling down the monarchy to seven major figures and turning Buckingham Palace into a museum — something his mother, the Queen, is said to be firmly against. A royal source told The Mirror the museum plan...
A Labour peer is to demand a fuller inquiry into the Metropolitan Police and the circumstances surrounding the murder of Sarah Everard. Home Secretary Priti Patel announced a non-statutory inquiry on Tuesday into "systematic failures" that allowed her killer to remain a police officer. Policing Minister Kit Malthouse said a...
Bad news for those who like their clothes on the loose and languid side: a winter of discomfort lies ahead. Indeed, a winter of constricted waistlines and incommodious hook-and-eye fastenings could be on the cards as the corset gathers interest. Those bemoaning this comeback have Adele to blame. The multiplatinum-selling...
Comments / 11