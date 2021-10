The American League Championship Series nearly is here, which means it’s time to think about propositional bets involving the result. DraftKings Sportsbook has the Boston Red Sox as +130 underdogs to defeat the Houston Astros, who are favored at -155, in the best-of-seven series. That’s a slight change from the odds the teams were given immediately following the Astros’ Division Series-clinching victory, when the Red Sox were +120 underdogs — but it’s also a major change considering sportsbook weren’t high on Boston at all at the beginning of the season.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO