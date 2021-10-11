Notes: Bears cash in with strong all-around win on the road against Raiders

Bears postgame observations: Fields puts toughness on display originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. We knew Fields was a tough cookie when the Bears drafted him, but wow, he really showed his mettle on Sunday. Fields took a beating against the Raiders, especially in the first half, and even had to exit the game briefly to work on an ankle injury. But he gutted through the pain, was able to finish the game and made several clutch plays in the process. No play was bigger than the dart Fields threw to Darnell Mooney on 3rd-and-12 to convert an essential first down midway through the fourth quarter. In all, Fields took two sacks, six QB hits and a few roughing the passer penalties too.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO