Everyone takes a vacation to unwind. However, no matter where they go, there is always the chance of not having all one needs for their stay. Most people overlook one thing and end up wasting a large portion of their holiday money on, for instance, a bottle of shampoo. Alternatively, people may find themselves unable to sleep on the flight because those seats are simply uncomfortable unless one is traveling first class. Here are the top travel items on Amazon to deal with both large and small travel problems. Some of these might make excellent gifts for a colleague who is always on the lookout for their next adventure.

TRAVEL ・ 11 DAYS AGO