Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne has played down the talent available to Belgium. Belgium finished fourth in the Nations League after defeats to France and Italy. De Bruyne remarked: "It is a good experience for them to meet teams of this calibre, but unfortunately we lost twice. With all due respect, it is not the same as playing against Estonia, and these challenges are necessary for us to grow both as a team and as individuals.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 4 DAYS AGO