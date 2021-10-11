Camp Helen State Park pumpkin patch back for another year

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. ( WMBB )– The Camp Helen State Park pumpkin patch is back for its sixth year.

The pumpkins, which came from North Carolina, arrived later than anticipated, but Friends of Camp Helen State Park Executive Director, Courtney Harper, said that despite the delay, the patch is already breaking records.

“The patch opened just two days ago, and we have already had the most visitors we have ever had,” said Harper. “For the first time ever we are also getting a second shipment, and we will know the date for that soon.”

Harper said pumpkins come in all shapes and sizes, and it is best to bring a wagon to transport them easily.

“Pumpkins vary in price depending on size. We measure them to get an accurate price, but pumpkins start as low as a dollar and can range to about $30,” Harper said.

The pumpkin patch will also feature fun fall events for all ages.

“There will be hayrides, a maze, games, prizes and food trucks out here on Saturdays,” Harper said.

Camp Helen officials will also be hosting a movie night on Oct. 23 at 6:30 p.m., where they will show Hocus Pocus.

All the money made at the patch goes right back to the park as well.

“All the money made in this pumpkin patch goes back to park improvements. It has allowed us to clean up certain areas, and make roof repairs on buildings,” Harper said.

The pumpkin patch is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

