CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Waterloo, IA

Will John Deere Workers Strike?

By Elwin Huffman
KOEL 950 AM
KOEL 950 AM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A strike deadline is fast-approaching after unionized workers at Deere and Company overwhelmingly rejected a new contract offer on Sunday. In a press release, John Deere officials confirmed that production and maintenance employees represented by the International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America (UAW) turned down the new tentative collective bargaining agreements being offered by the company. The vote impacts more than 10,000 employees at 14 John Deere plants in Iowa, Illinois and Kansas.

koel.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Corn Mazes Were Snubbed This Year

It's the time of year when people are heading out to local farms to participate in some fun fall activities. Whether it's apple picking or prancing in a pumpkin patch, there are plenty of great local places to really get your fall on. One of the quintessential autumn activities is...
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

KOEL 950 AM

Waterloo, IA
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOEL 950 AM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy