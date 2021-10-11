CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kiké's postseason thus far? Historic

By Mac Cerullo
Gloucester Daily Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON — Kiké Hernández has always been renowned as an exceptional postseason performer, but he’s never put together a run like he has the past two games. Over the past two games Hernández has gone 8 for 12 with three doubles, two home runs, four runs scored and five RBI to help lead the Red Sox to a pair of huge wins over the Tampa Bay Rays.

