World's fourth-largest DRAM-maker says cheaper memory prices are coming

By Rob Thubron
TechSpot
 4 days ago

Forward-looking: While the chip crisis isn't going away for some time, it's starting to look more likely that we'll at least see DRAM prices fall over the next few months. According to the world's fourth-largest memory maker, a "correction" is coming later in 2021. As reported by The Register, the...

Footwear News

Retail Sales Rose in September Despite Inflation & Supply Chain Slowdowns

September marked another month of retail sales growth in the U.S. Overall sales were $625.4 billion in September, marking a 0.7% jump from August, according to a monthly report from the U.S. Census Bureau. Sales were up 13.9% compared to September 2020, with retail trade sales up 0.8% from August and 12.2% year over year. The bump follows a similarly positive report in August, where sales jumped 0.7% jump from July. In July, sales dropped 1.1% from June. Between July 2021 and September 2021, total sales were up 14.9% compared to a year ago, signaling a pattern of recovery and increased spending in...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Oil futures finish higher, with U.S. prices up nearly 4% for the week

Oil futures rose on Friday, with U.S. benchmark crude prices posting a weekly gain of almost 4%. "Another round of strong earnings and economic data suggest the economy can still handle the current surge in energy prices," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. "The oil market deficit will only get wider as global stockpiles remain at low levels, unexpected demand comes from colder weather, and on surging jet fuel demand as the U.S. opens up international travel." West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose 97 cents, or 1.2%, to settle at $82.28 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, with front-month prices up about 3.6% for the week, FactSet data show.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

J.B. Hunt's stock set to rally after profit, revenue rise above expectations

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. were indicated up about 1% in premarket trading Friday, after the trucking company reported third-quarter profit and revenue that rose above expectations, as growth in all business segments helped offset rising wage and truck purchase transportation costs and lack of network fluidity. Net income rose to $199.8 million, or $1.88 a share, from $125.5 million, or $1.18 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earning per share was $1.78. Revenue grew 27.2% to $3.14 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $3.02 billion. Operating expenses increased 25.0% to $2.87 billion, with wages and benefits costs growing 19.8% and rents and purchased transportation rising 28.5%. The stock has climbed 28.2% year to date, while the Dow Jones Transportation Average has advanced 19.5% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 14.1%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Charles Schwab stock rises toward another record after profit, revenue rise above forecasts

Shares of Charles Schwab Corp. climbed 1.1% toward another record in premarket trading Friday, after the discount broker reported third-quarter profit and revenue that rose above expectations, as continued bullish investor sentiment helped produce a five-fold increase in trading revenue. Net income rose to $1.53 billion, or 74 cents a share, from $698 million, or 48 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of 84 cents beat the FactSet consensus of 81 cents. Revenue grew 86.7% to $4.57 billion, topping the FactSet consensus of $4.52 billion. Net interest revenue increased 51.2% to $2.03 billion, just shy of the FactSet consensus of $2.04 billion, while trading revenue soared 432.6% to $964 million to beat forecasts of $897.3 million. Total client assets as of Sept. 30 was $7.61 trillion, up from $6.69 trillion at the end of 2020. The stock, which closed at a record $78.11 on Thursday, has run up 47.3% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 16.8%.
STOCKS
TechSpot

The tech industry is bracing for a potential shortage of passive electronic components

In brief: The tech supply chain is still coping with the perfect storm of factors that has led to jammed up ports and severe bottlenecks in the flow of raw materials and components needed to build products with electronics inside. Production slowdowns in China and other Asian countries due to energy restrictions and Covid-related lockdowns are already impacting suppliers of passive electronic components and chips, but some are hopeful about their ability to navigate the coming months without any major disruption.
TECHNOLOGY
MarketWatch

Aris Water sets IPO terms, to raise up to $318 million

Aris Water Solutions Inc. has set terms for its initial public offering, in which the profitable Texas-based water handling and recycling company is looking to raise up to $317.7 million. The company said it is offering 17.65 million Class A shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $16 and $18 a share. With a total of 19.42 million Class A shares and 34.08 million Class B shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO, the pricing could value the company at up to $963.0 million. The stock is expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "ARIS." Goldman Sachs and Citigroup are the lead underwriters. The company recorded net income of $7.4 million on revenue of $102.8 million during the six months ended June 30, after a net loss of $1.3 million on revenue of $84.1 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 6.7% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has eased 0.2%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Motley Fool

Could Moderna Justify Its $129 Billion Valuation?

To say that Moderna's (NASDAQ:MRNA) COVID-19 vaccine has been a success would be a massive understatement, but there's no scenario where it justifies the company's $129 billion valuation all by itself. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Oct. 4, Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel discusses why Moderna's true value could lie in its future product pipeline.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

IHS Holding stock opens well below the IPO price

IHS Holding Ltd. stumbled out of the gate Thursday, as the telecommunications infrastructure operator's stock opened and stayed well below the initial public offering price. The company said overnight that its IPO priced at $21 a share, at the bottom of the expected range of between $21 and $24 a share. The stock's first trade was at $17.65 at 11:54 a.m. Eastern for 1.6 million shares, or 16.0% below the IPO price, to value the company at about $5.8 billion. The stock, which has traded within a range of $16.83 to $18.48 since then, was last down 17.6% at $17.31. The stock's disappointing debut came on a day that both the Renaissance IPO ETF and the S&P 500 rallied 1.7% in afternoon trading.
STOCKS

