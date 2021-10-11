Boston Marathon 2021 winners list

Here are the official winning times from each division.

Benson Kipruto crosses the finish line to win the men's division of the 125th Boston Marathon. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

For the first time in its 125-year history, the Boston Marathon took place in October.

While the timing was different, the competition remained the same. Elite athletes competed along the 26.2-mile course for a chance to win prize money and the prestigious honor of being named a Boston Marathon champion.

Here’s a list of winners and results from the 2021 Boston Marathon:

Men’s wheelchair: For the fifth time in his career, Marcel Hug won in Boston. He came close to breaking his own course record, but initially missed the turn onto Hereford Street.

1. Marcel Hug (1:18:11)

2. Daniel Romanchuk (1:25:46)

3. Ernst Van Dyk (1:28:43)

Women’s wheelchair: After establishing an early lead, Manuela Schär never looked back. She cruised to a third Boston win by a margin of almost 15 minutes.

1. Manuela Schär (1:35:21)

2. Tatyana McFadden (1:50:20)

3. Yen Hoang (1:51:25)

Men’s race: Benson Kipruto won his first Boston Marathon after finishing 10th in 2019. Kipruto made a decisive move in Mile 23, running it in just 4:29. He then upped the tempo in Mile 24 (4:25), finishing with an average mile pace of 4:58 and a 46-second margin of victory.

1. Benson Kipruto (2:09:51)

2. Lemi Berhanu (2:10:37)

3. Jemal Yimer (2:10:38)

Women’s race: Diana Chemtai Kipyogei won her first Boston Marathon after withstanding a late charge from 2017 champion Edna Kiplagat. Kipyogei pulled away from Netsanet Gudeta at Mile 23.

1. Diana Chemtai Kipyogei (2:24:45)

2. Edna Kiplagat (2:25:09)

3. Mary Ngugi (2:25:20)