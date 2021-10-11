CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

Boston Marathon 2021 winners list

By Hayden Bird
Boston
Boston
 4 days ago

Here are the official winning times from each division.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30uZj0_0cNfc84S00
Benson Kipruto crosses the finish line to win the men's division of the 125th Boston Marathon. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

For the first time in its 125-year history, the Boston Marathon took place in October.

While the timing was different, the competition remained the same. Elite athletes competed along the 26.2-mile course for a chance to win prize money and the prestigious honor of being named a Boston Marathon champion.

Here’s a list of winners and results from the 2021 Boston Marathon:

Men’s wheelchair: For the fifth time in his career, Marcel Hug won in Boston. He came close to breaking his own course record, but initially missed the turn onto Hereford Street.

1. Marcel Hug (1:18:11)

2. Daniel Romanchuk (1:25:46)

3. Ernst Van Dyk (1:28:43)

Women’s wheelchair: After establishing an early lead, Manuela Schär never looked back. She cruised to a third Boston win by a margin of almost 15 minutes.

1. Manuela Schär (1:35:21)

2. Tatyana McFadden (1:50:20)

3. Yen Hoang (1:51:25)

Men’s race: Benson Kipruto won his first Boston Marathon after finishing 10th in 2019. Kipruto made a decisive move in Mile 23, running it in just 4:29. He then upped the tempo in Mile 24 (4:25), finishing with an average mile pace of 4:58 and a 46-second margin of victory.

1. Benson Kipruto (2:09:51)

2. Lemi Berhanu (2:10:37)

3. Jemal Yimer (2:10:38)

Women’s race: Diana Chemtai Kipyogei won her first Boston Marathon after withstanding a late charge from 2017 champion Edna Kiplagat. Kipyogei pulled away from Netsanet Gudeta at Mile 23.

1. Diana Chemtai Kipyogei (2:24:45)

2. Edna Kiplagat (2:25:09)

3. Mary Ngugi (2:25:20)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Boston

Sports Q: What is the worst blown call in sports history?

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through Twitter, Facebook, and email. He’ll pick one each weekday to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

What you need to know about the next Boston Marathon

The Boston Marathon will be back to the historic spring season in 2022. After a couple of weird years thanks to the pandemic, the 126th Boston Marathon will be back in April of 2022. Next year, the Boston Marathon will take place on Monday, April 18, marking a return to...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

How to watch and stream the Red Sox-Astros series

You won't need MLB Network access to watch any games this round. Good news for Red Sox fans: All of the television broadcasts for their American League Championship Series matchup with the Houston Astros can be easily found on either Fox or Fox Sports 1. Some viewers found that wasn’t...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy