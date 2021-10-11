CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

NEOM JV to secure billions in financing in early 2022, ACWA CEO says

By Yousef Saba
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RZ8dk_0cNfbzMZ00

DUBAI, Oct 11 (Reuters) - ACWA Power, which debuted on Saudi Arabia's stock market on Monday, expects to finalise in the first quarter of next year billions of dollars in financing for a green hydrogen joint venture at the planned futuristic city NEOM, ACWA's CEO said.

The project, which will be equally owned by Air Products, ACWA Power (2082.SE) and NEOM, will produce green ammonia for export to global markets, with the first shipment expected from NEOM's port in the first quarter of 2026.

"We have not actually finalised the group of banks yet, but we are very advanced in structuring and work is being done internally," CEO Paddy Padmanathan told Reuters in an interview, adding the project was "on track".

Roughly 20% of the $6.5 billion project will be funded with equity and the rest will be limited-recourse project finance, he said.

"We would very much like to make sure it's sustainability-linked," he added.

Reuters reported in January that the joint venture had hired financial firm Lazard to advise on the project.

ACWA Power is planning projects this year with a total investment cost of around $16 billion, Padmanathan said.

Some projects planned last year were pushed into this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with ACWA projects in 2020 totalling about $3.5 billion - missing a $10 billion target as a result of the pandemic's impact.

ACWA Power, which operates in 13 countries, is bidding for renewable energy projects in Uzbekistan, Egypt, South Africa and Indonesia, as well as a large pipeline of projects in Saudi Arabia, the CEO said.

"We have got five projects that we have already bid for in Indonesia, where we know that we are the lowest-priced on them. We are waiting for the Indonesian government to move forward."

Asked whether ACWA would maintain its Dubai "extended headquarters", as it is referred to in the IPO's prospectus, Padmanathan said Riyadh had always been its base.

Saudi Arabia said in February that from 2024, it would stop giving state contracts to companies that base their Middle East hubs in any other country in the region, which analysts saw as a challenge to Dubai's dominance as a tourism and business hub.

"As we grew our international business, at that time, it made sense for us to also maintain that satellite office (in Dubai) for efficiency. In time to come, I can see that the Riyadh base will continue to grow much more significantly, simply because also the volume of activity," he said.

"We have bought some land and we are looking at developing our own office space. We have been leasing."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Conversation U.S.

Why banning financing for fossil fuel projects in Africa isn't a climate solution

Today’s global energy inequities are staggering. Video gamers in California consume more electricity than entire nations. The average Tanzanian used only one-sixth the electricity consumed by a typical American refrigerator in 2014. Globally, the top 10% of countries consume 20 times more energy than the bottom 10%. And 1.1 billion sub-Saharan Africans share the same amount of power generation capacity as Germany’s 83 million people. At least half have no access to electricity at all. These stark energy inequalities are fueling thorny debates around financing Africa’s energy future as world leaders and their negotiators prepare for COP26, the United Nations climate conference in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TIME

Why Coal Shortages in Asia Might Be Good News for Clean Energy

Power crises in China and India that have caused blackouts and factory shutdowns are highlighting the region’s reliance on the world’s dirtiest fossil fuel: coal. But some experts say the energy supply problems facing two of the world’s largest economies might lead to more support for renewable energy and help to accelerate the sector’s growth.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Entrepreneur

EFG Hermes Completes Successful Advisory Of ACWA Power's US$1.2 Billion Listing On Saudi Stock Exchange, Tadawul

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. The Investment Banking division of EFG Hermes, a financial services corporation in frontier emerging markets, has completed advisory to ACWA Power on its SAR4.5 billion (US$1.2 billion) initial public offering on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul). ACWA Power debuted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neom#Ceo#Jv#Renewable Energy#Acwa Ceo#Air Products#Acwa Power#Lazard#Indonesian#Ipo
nerej.com

Largo Capital secures $20.85 million in financing for three industrial assets

Windsor, CT Dave Carswell, managing director of Largo Capital’s Manhattan office, secured $20.85 million in financing for three industrial properties. The first two transactions were bridge loans in Northern NJ, and the third transaction was a refinance in South Windsor, Conn. The first property is a 240,000 s/f logistics facility...
WINDSOR, CT
Computer Weekly

Kao Data secures up to £130m in funding to finance colocation datacentre expansions

Harlow-based colocation provider Kao Data has secured up to £130m in additional funding as it sets it sights on expanding its operations after securing a sizeable financial services client. The company, whose datacentre campus in Essex is home to the UK’s fastest supercomputer, Cambridge-1, has signed a deal with infrastructure...
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Fintech Sonovate Says it has Topped £2 Billion in Finance for Businesses

Says it has topped £2 billion in total funding during September 2021. Sonovate was founded in 2013 by Richard Prime and Damon Chapple and provides embedded finance and technology to businesses that employ contract and freelance workers. Sonovate states that half of this total funding was provided by Sonovate to...
MARKETS
naturalgasworld.com

Russia's Zoltav secures $115mn in project financing

The London-listed firm needs the financing to "ensure its future prosperity," amid a squeeze in its cash resources. Russia-focused junior Zoltav has secured two loan facilities worth 8.4bn rubles ($115mn) to develop a group of gas fields in the Saratov region, the company said in a London stock exchange notice on October 4. Russian state lender Sberba...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
South Africa
Country
Saudi Arabia
Country
Egypt
pv-magazine.com

SUN Exchange secures $2.5 million in convertible note financing

South African-based solar crowd funder Sun Exchange has secured a $2.5 million convertible note financing from Africa Renewable power fund (ARPF), a Mauritian private equity fund advised by London-based ARCH Emerging Markets Partners Limited. This follows the company's close of $4 million series A funding round in 2020, led by a $3 million investment from ARCH. In an interview with pv magazine, Sun Exchange CEO Abraham Cambridge explains the company's expansion plans.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
houstonianonline.com

Dutch CEO of JetLab Worth $2.6 Billion After IPO | Financial issues

Sijbrandij, 42, founded GitLab in 2014 with two Ukrainian IT professionals, Dmitri Zaporozhets and Valeri Sizov. The latter two had been working on software for some time that would make it easier to work on software together. Sijbrandij was impressed by their work and decided to join the Zaporozhets and Sizov, after which they managed to catch up with big companies.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Global energy shortage leads to spike in oil demand

A global energy crunch is expected to boost oil demand by 500,000 barrels per day and slow the world’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has warned.Oil and natural gas prices have soared to multi-year highs recently, sending power prices surging to record levels as widespread energy shortages hit Asia and Europe."Record coal and gas prices as well as rolling blackouts are prompting the power sector and energy-intensive industries to turn to oil to keep the lights on and operations humming," the IEA said in its monthly oil report."Higher energy prices are also adding to inflationary...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
financemagnates.com

TradingView Secures $298 Million in Funding, Receives a Valuation of $3 Billion

TradingView, one of the world’s most popular charting platforms for traders and investors, announced today that the company has raised $298 million in the latest funding round led by Tiger Global. The official press release shared with Finance Magnates states that the company is now valued at $3 billion. TradingView...
STOCKS
theenergymix.com

Climate Finance Faces $75-Billion Gap as COP 26 Looms

With the opening of this year’s United Nations climate change conference, COP 26, less than 1,000 hours away, the world’s poorest, most vulnerable countries are facing down a six-year, US$75-billion shortfall in the international climate finance that rich countries have been promising since 2009, Oxfam estimates in a report released Sunday.
ENVIRONMENT
MarketWatch

Morgan Stanley fattens profit by $1 billion as investment banking revenue jumps

Morgan Stanley on Thursday said its third-quarter net income rose to $3.7 billion or $1.98 a share, from $2.7 billion, or $1.66 a share, in the year-ago period. Revenue increased to $14.8 billion from $11.7 billion a year ago. Analysts expected the investment bank to earn $1.69 a share on revenue of $13.93 billion. Chairman and CEO James P. Gorman said Morgan Stanley "delivered another very strong quarter, with robust revenues and improved efficiency" with a return on producing a return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (ROTCE) of 20%, highlighted by its "standout performance" in its investment bank and record net new assets of $135 billion in wealth management. The firm's investment banking revenue rose about 68% to $2.85 billion from $1.7 billion. Shares of Morgan Stanley rose 1.8% in pre-market trades. The stock is up 43.8% this year, compared to a gain of 16.2% by the S&P 500.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
theblockcrypto.com

Decentralized finance is now a $200 billion industry

According to DefiLlama, the total value locked in DeFi platforms across multiple blockchains has exceeded $200 billion. The majority of this resides on the Ethereum blockchain, but many other blockchains are starting to embrace DeFi too. There's now $200 billion tied up in decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, according to tracking...
MARKETS
TheConversationAU

Asia's energy pivot is a warning to Australia: clinging to coal is bad for the economy

The COP26 climate negotiations are just weeks away, and the tide is now turning against international finance of coal-fired power generation. The implications for Australia cannot be ignored. China, Japan and South Korea have been three of the largest public funders of overseas coal projects, pouring billions of dollars into new coal-fired power plants across the Asia-Pacific. This has enabled a wave of coal projects in Bangladesh, India, Indonesia and Vietnam. But in recent months, the three funding nations have each made public statements about curtailing or ending taxpayer support for new international coal power. It follows a pledge in May...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ihsmarkit.com

Securities Finance September 2021 Snapshot

Please join us for the Q3 securities finance webinar on Tuesday, October 19th, where we will discuss revenue trends and will be joined by special guest Eric Lytle of Charles Schwab & Co., to discuss his views on market trends from the perspective of a US retail broker-dealer. September revenues...
MARKETS
breakingtravelnews.com

Neom partners with UNWTO to drive Saudi tourism growth

The United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) and Neom have partnered for a new initiative focused on the future of tourism in Saudi Arabia. The Tourism Experiences of the Future challenge will source innovative ideas and disruptive business models related to the tourism needs of the future, in line with growing demand for new experiences.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Chesapeake appoints finance head Dell'Osso as CEO

(Adds background on CEO, the company) Oct 11 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy Corp on Monday named long-time finance chief Domenic Dell’Osso as its chief executive officer, months after ousting former top boss Doug Lawler. Dell’Osso joined Chesapeake in 2008 and was appointed CFO in 2010. He takes the reins from...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

202K+
Followers
223K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy