Hard Freeze Warning issued for Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-11 07:44:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-11 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Del Norte Vicinity, Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Southern San Luis Valley HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Low temperatures falling into the mid 20s are expected. * WHERE...San Luis Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...A Hard Freeze is expected across the San Luis Valley. This will put an end to the growing season.

