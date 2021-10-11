Top 10 best luxury hotels & resorts in Bali

Monday newsletters always feature top 10 travel lists to inspire. Today: Top 10 most luxurious resorts in Bali (Indonesia) Located between Java and Lombok, the Indonesian island of Bali – often called the Island of the Gods – is a world-acclaimed island paradise for a reason, although its popularity has taken its toll in certain areas. The varied volcanic landscape of rugged coastlines, sandy beaches, and verdant rice terraces provides a picturesque backdrop to Bali’s colorful, deeply spiritual and unique culture. Bali’s five-star resorts rank amongst the best hotels in the world, with most of them located in Nusa Dua, Seminyak and Ubud. Ubud’s hotels cater to those who prefer spas and cultural pursuits, while surfing and other beach activities can be found at the sophisticated beachfront communities of Nusa Dua and Seminyak. Here’s my selection of the 10 best luxury hotels & resorts in Bali.