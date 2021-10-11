CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Sierra: Film Noir Joins The Criterion Collection

By Danielle Solzman
solzyatthemovies.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh Sierra, which made Humphrey Bogart a leading man and enabled John Huston to transition to directing, joins The Criterion Collection. This film was pivotal for helping both Humphrey Bogart and John Huston to advance in their careers. The two were friends and drinking partners. Prior to High Sierra, Bogart was a mere supporting player. Because of this, Bogart had to fight Raoul Walsh for the role. Walsh wanted someone like George Raft or Paul Muni because he didn’t think Bogart could pull it off. History would prove otherwise! Without this film. it’s quite possible that Bogart never ends up in the likes of Casablanca or Sabrina to name a few. Meanwhile, Huston would also use the film to his advantage. The screenwriter would beautifully transition to a directing career after this film. Huston’s directing career would start with The Maltese Falcon, also starring Bogart.

High Sierra: Crashing Out

The jagged peaks of the Sierra Nevada hover like a mirage above a dusty, last-chance desert gas station as the midwestern bandit Roy Earle (Humphrey Bogart), freshly sprung from prison, drives into California. He squints in wonder at this wall in the sky, the distant slopes puckered like a sunbaked shroud.
