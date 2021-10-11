Woman hospitalized after vehicle crashes into Erie Canal in Palmyra

PALMYRA, N.Y. (WROC) — A Phelps woman was hospitalized Sunday after her vehicle crashed into the Erie Canal.

Officials from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office say 57-year-old Melinda Miller was traveling east on State Route 31 in the Town of Palmyra when went off the roadway.

Authorities say Miller’s vehicle went off the south side of the road into a ditch where the vehicle struck two mailboxes. Police say the vehicle crossed over both lanes of the road and down an embankment into the Erie Canal.

Police say the woman was able to exit the vehicle while in the Erie Canal, but was unable to swim to the shore. Officials say she was retrieved from the Canal by police, turned over to EMS personnel, and then transported to Strong Memorial Hospital.

Officials say the cause of the crash is under investigation.