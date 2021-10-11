CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palmyra, NY

Woman hospitalized after vehicle crashes into Erie Canal in Palmyra

By WROC Staff
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VR8bb_0cNfbXqL00

PALMYRA, N.Y. (WROC) — A Phelps woman was hospitalized Sunday after her vehicle crashed into the Erie Canal.

Officials from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office say 57-year-old Melinda Miller was traveling east on State Route 31 in the Town of Palmyra when went off the roadway.

Authorities say Miller’s vehicle went off the south side of the road into a ditch where the vehicle struck two mailboxes. Police say the vehicle crossed over both lanes of the road and down an embankment into the Erie Canal.

Police say the woman was able to exit the vehicle while in the Erie Canal, but was unable to swim to the shore. Officials say she was retrieved from the Canal by police, turned over to EMS personnel, and then transported to Strong Memorial Hospital.

Officials say the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phelps, NY
Wayne County, NY
Accidents
County
Wayne County, NY
Phelps, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Palmyra, NY
Wayne County, NY
Traffic
City
Wayne, NY
Wayne County, NY
Crime & Safety
Phelps, NY
Traffic
Palmyra, NY
Accidents
Palmyra, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Erie Canal#Police#Traffic Accident#Ems#Strong Memorial Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

945
Followers
734
Post
176K+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy