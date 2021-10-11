The Good, Bad and Ugly: Cowboys overcome slow start as stars outshine Giants, 44-20

The Dallas Cowboys won their fourth game in a row Sunday, beating the rival New York Giants, 44-20. For the second consecutive week, the Cowboys pulled away thanks to a second-half scoring barrage to make it look easy on the scoreboard, but it was one of the strangest games the teams have played lately.

Injuries relegated the Giants to mostly second-stringers on offense, but the Cowboys responded with some sloppy play. Dallas got the win in some of the same ways they’ve been successful on the season.

Here’s the good, the bad and the ugly in a Week 5 victory for the now 4-1 Cowboys.

The Good: Dak Prescott

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

It must have been an eerie for Prescott, playing on almost the same day, against the same team and on the same field where his devastating injury happened. He mentioned in the post-game discussion he was in a mental fog early, and that likely contributed to his two early turnovers. It didn’t last as Prescott threw for 302 yards and three scores in another great performance.

The 49-yard strike to CeeDee Lamb was a perfect pass, hitting the receiver in stride, and then Prescott thread the needle between two defenders on the scoring throw to Amari Cooper just before the half.

The Cooper touchdown capped a scoring drive that gave the Cowboys momentum heading into the second half. It was the biggest drive of the game for Dallas and Prescott led the offense down the field for the score after the Giants had tied the game.

The Bad: Pass defense

Dan Quinn’s unit has improved in many ways since taking over, but the pass defense had another rough outing. The Cowboys had too many blown assignments, allowing Mike Glennon and Daniel Jones to throw for 294 yards.

The defense had particular issues sticking with shifty rookie WR Kadarius Toney, who lit them up for 10 catches and 189 yards. Toney was running free most of the game as the Cowboys’ secondary had trouble keeping him in check.

The Good: Trevon Diggs

Diggs picked off another pass, and for anyone scoring at home that makes six in just five games on the season. The second-year CB also had another pass breakup and came close to interceptions on two other balls.

The Giants didn’t shy away from challenging Diggs, which was not an ideal strategy.

The Good: The running game

(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

The Cowboys continue to pound defenses into submission with the duo of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. They made it four straight games where the tandem has rushed for more 155 yards combined, running for 185 in this contest. Both runners averaged over 5.2 yards per carry and Elliott accounted for two scores.

Elliott rushed for his second consecutive 100-yard game and in total, Dallas ran for 201 yards as the offensive line dominated in the trenches once again.

The Ugly: Sloppy play

The scoreboard will say the Cowboys won the game easily, scoring 44 points, but this was closer than the final score. The Giants hung in there with a depleted offense for the first 40 minutes of the game because the Cowboys kept shooting themselves in the foot.

Prescott’s tipped pass and interception on fourth-and-2 on their first possession wasn’t pretty, nor was the dropped touchdown pass from Dalton Schultz that cost the Cowboys four points on their second possession.

On their third possession, a bad snap from center Tyler Biadasz on second-and-goal led Prescott to fumble and the Giants recovered to keep the Cowboys from scoring more points.

The Cowboys wound up cleaning up their act, but they weren’t sharp early, and it almost cost them. Dallas won’t get away with these types of mistakes against some of the better teams in the league.

The Good: Kellen Moore

Cowboys OC Moore called another good game, taking the chunks in the running game the Giants were allowing and dialing up timely passing plays.

Moore’s prettiest play design was in the third quarter when he had Prescott fake the toss to Elliott, look left to Pollard, only to throw back to Elliott, who was wide open in the flat. Elliott caught the ball and walked in for the four-yard touchdown, opening an 11-point lead and never looking back. It was a thing of beauty and the perfect play call for an offense that had struggled in the red zone.