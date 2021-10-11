CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Romelu Lukaku Delivers Verdict on Chelsea Start Since £97.5M Summer Return

By Matt Debono
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 4 days ago

Romelu Lukaku has opened up on his first two months at Chelsea after making the £97.5 million return to Stamford Bridge in the summer.

The 28-year-old rejoined the Blues from Inter Milan as they splashed the cash to land the centre-forward to add to Thomas Tuchel's attacking firepower that had just won the Champions League.

Lukaku was seen as one of the final pieces of the jigsaw in west London, completing a return to the club he initially left in 2014.

Chelsea are yet to fully adapt to life with Lukaku leading the line. He has scored four goals in his first nine appearances this season, but the forwards aren't all yet following the same hymn sheet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p5Qg8_0cNfawkb00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

It'll take time for Lukaku, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz and co to build the connection and chemistry, and the next chance they will have is against Brentford on Saturday evening.

Lukaku ended is goal drought for club and country last week, netting for Belgium, but has since returned to Chelsea following a minor 'muscle overload' issue.

He has since delivered his verdict on his start under Tuchel this season, hailing his new teammates in the process.

What Romelu Lukaku said

"Now, it feels good," Lukaku told the official Chelsea website on his start at Stamford Bridge following his summer return.

"I’m very happy with the opportunity and we’ve started really well as a team. My team-mates have made life very easy for me and the coach is doing a great job. Our performances have been good but we’re always looking for the next challenge."

After leaving in 2014 and growing, and developing as a player elsewhere both in England and abroad, Lukaku noted the changes he has seen in himself.

He added: "I’m much more calm. I’ve matured with fatherhood and I’m more laidback. After winning in Italy and knowing what it takes to get there, that really helped me. In the last three years, I’ve been able to build something that I can take on for the rest of my career.

"It can be complicated but when you really set your mind to do something and you really dedicate everything that you have to that goal, you can achieve it. I recognised my little qualities and talent but I also knew what I was not good at and I really spent a lot of time working on those attributes to be the complete package."

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Romelu Lukaku: Chelsea Forward 'Hates Target Man Reputation'

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has admitted he hates being known as a target man striker. The 28-year-old returned to Stamford Bridge in the summer for a club-record fee of £97.5 million and has scored three league goals so far this season. His goalscoring record is prolific. During his time at...
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mason Mount
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Kai Havertz
Person
Thomas Tuchel
90min.com

Edin Dzeko steps out of Romelu Lukaku shadow with match-winning cameo

It's not easy to take up the mantle of a fan favourite, particularly when that crowd pleaser landed his club their first league title in over a decade. The adjective 'underwhelming' is probably the best word to use when describing the emotions of Inter supporters, who were forced to wave goodbye to superstar striker Romelu Lukaku in his prime, only to see 35-year-old veteran Edin Dzeko arrive on a free transfer.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Romelu Lukaku Sends Thomas Tuchel Clear Chelsea Warning Regarding Role at Club

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has sent a clear message to his manager Thomas Tuchel regarding his role at the club, stating that he is not a target man. The forward is still adapting to life at Chelsea, having scored on his debut against Arsenal before bagging a brace against Aston Villa.
UEFA
Tribal Football

Chelsea striker Lukaku loathes 'target man' tag: I'm most dangerous facing goal

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has revealed he hates his 'goal poacher' reputation. The Belgian returned to Stamford Bridge from Inter Milan this summer in a deal worth £98m. At just 28, Lukaku has mustered 255 goals in domestic football, but the powerful forward insists he has much more to his game than finding the back of the net.
UEFA
firstsportz.com

Leonardo Bonucci praises the Chelsea Striker Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku’s introduction to this Chelsea side has been an immense boost for the Blues. Thomas Tuchel’s men needed a proven goal scorer and that is exactly what they have. Lukaku has made a big change in the forward line for Chelsea. Lukaku returned to Stamford Bridge after seven years...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Champions League
Yardbarker

Watch: Romelu Lukaku scores stunner for Belgium from acute angle

We had the second round of the Nations League matches last night after Spain knocked Italy out in their semi final the night before. It was the turn of Belgium and France last night in the second semi final and it was commiserations for Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku. It would be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Romelu Lukaku has EVERYTHING you want from a centre-forward, insists Roberto Martinez, with Chelsea striker looking to end five-game goal drought in Nations League semi-final showdown with France

Roberto Martinez insists Romelu Lukaku is better than ever as he returns to Turin with Belgium out to avenge their World Cup semi-final defeat against France. Lukaku has not scored in five games and was on the losing side at Juventus in the Champions League last week, when Antonio Conte caused a stir by claiming Chelsea have not yet worked out how to use their £97.5million record signing.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
SkySports

Romelu Lukaku: Chelsea striker leaves Belgium camp due to 'muscle fatigue'

Romelu Lukaku has left the Belgium squad due to "muscle fatigue", says head coach Roberto Martinez. Chelsea striker Lukaku will miss the Nations League third-place play-off against Italy in Turin on Sunday, live on Sky Sports. The 28-year-old scored Belgium's second goal and played the full 90 minutes in their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard to miss Nations League play-off through injury

Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard will miss Belgium’s clash with Italy in Turin to determine who finishes third in the UEFA Nations League final four tournament on Sunday with “muscle overloads”, coach Roberto Martinez said.Having lost to France in their Nations League semi-final on Thursday, Belgium face European champions Italy in the Juventus Stadium and will have to try to secure third spot without the pair ranked first and second in their all-time goalscoring list.“Romelu Lukaku is suffering from muscle overload, the same as Eden Hazard,” Martinez told a news conference on Saturday. “They’re not in best conditions to play....
FIFA
BBC

Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard have 'muscle overloads'

Belgium pair Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard will miss the Nations League third-placed play-off with Italy because of "muscle overloads". Chelsea striker Lukaku will go back to Belgium, rather than London, first from Italy and boss Roberto Martinez does not know when he will be fit. Lukaku played all of...
SOCCER
ClutchPoints

Romelu Lukaku reveals why failed Chelsea stint made him ‘the full package’

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku is arguably one of the most clinical finishers in world football. But, failures always have their part in building a player into something special. The Belgian’s first stint at Stamford Bridge was dismal, coming to the club as a raw teenager. He made just 10 appearances for the Blues and eventually moved on to West Brom and Everton on a full-time basis.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
385
Followers
3K+
Post
348K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy