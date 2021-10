I wish that I could invite you over for a cup of coffee and tell you all about the experience of being in the Magic Kingdom on Friday, October 1st for Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary. In lieu of being able to do so, please pull up a virtual chair at my kitchen table and settle in with this article. I’ll pour you a cup of coffee (we’ll be drinking Joffrey’s 50th Anniversary blend, of course) and let me step you through the day. If you’re planning a visit on a BIG Disney day like the 50th, some of my experiences might help you along the way.

LIFESTYLE ・ 4 DAYS AGO