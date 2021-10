William Preston Leake, age 43 of Franklin, TN passed away October 6, 2021. Preston was born on February 7th, 1978 in Nashville, TN. Preston grew up in Texas and at the age of 19 he started working at Pacesetter Corporation. His first year, he was Rookie of the Year and Sales of the Year. He then started his own business in 2004 with Titan Remodeling that continued to present. The company has offices located in Texas and Tennessee.