HOUSTON — The search continues for the person (or people) responsible for shooting three Harris County Precinct 4 constable deputies last weekend. Deputy Kareem Atkins and two other deputies were working an extra job at a bar in the 4400 block of the North Freeway, near Crosstimbers Street. Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said they were ambushed just after 2 a.m. Saturday when they were alerted to a possible robbery in the parking lot.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO