Dodgers Face Giants in Game 3 Of NLDS Monday evening at Dodger Stadium
The National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants shifts to Dodger Stadium Monday evening, tied at one game apiece. Right-hander Max Scherzer will start for the Dodgers. The Dodgers are 11-0 in his regular-season starts after they acquired him in a July 30 six-player trade with the Washington Nationals. The Dodgers also won Wednesday’s NL wild-card game against the St. Louis Cardinals.mynewsla.com
