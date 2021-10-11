Nighttime Lane, Ramp Closures to Continue This Week for I-10 Tune-Up Project

Nighttime road work and associated lane and ramp closures are scheduled to continue this week along Interstate 10 between Beaumont and the Coachella Valley. Crews have been gradually making improvements to nearly 20 miles of freeway between Beaumont and Highway 111 near Palm Springs as part of the I-10 Pavement Rehabilitation Project, also called the I-10 Tune-Up, for more than a year and a half.