YouTube influencer Mr Beast (70+ million followers) was selling a limited edition t-shirt for a span of one week. When Alexander Hedges father, local Realtor Tom Hedge, bought his son a t-shirt, little did he know what was to follow. After selling 35 thousand t-shirts, Mr Beast (real name Jimmy Donaldson) decided to give away a Tesla to one of the people who bought the limited edition shirt. He wrapped the car with all of the people's name' and his friend, Chandler Hollow, placed his finger on Alexander Hedges name. Three weeks later the Tesla was delivered to Alexander. While he can't yet drive, he loves playing with all of the Teslas features inside.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 15 DAYS AGO