Microsoft Might Be Changing Xbox Repairs Forever

By Mary Osborne
 4 days ago
When things go wrong with a console or peripheral, it's natural for gamers to want to fix it. When new problems cropped up for the PS5 DualSense controllers, some players began popping the casing open to assess how to repair the issue. Similarly, Nintendo fans have developed some clever ways to fix Joy-Con drift, but doing so comes with a price. Anytime a player opens up their gaming hardware in an attempt to make a repair themselves, it could potentially void the machine's warranty, making it impossible to get a replacement or repair from the maker in the future. Now, Microsoft is taking a bold move by investigating the possibility of allowing console owners to repair their own hardware.

