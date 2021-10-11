CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EU assesses Regeneron/Roche COVID-19 antibody cocktail for authorisation

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – The European Union’s drugs regulator said it was evaluating a marketing authorisation for an antibody cocktail developed by Roche and Regeneron for the treatment and prevention of COVID-19 in people above the age of 12. The European Medicines Agency said on Monday it will assess the risks and...

