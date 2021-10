With the advancement in technology, it has become imperative to administer customers with tailored solutions to help them stand ahead of the competition. However, the means of creating custom solutions requires sharing personal specifications. The sharing of personal data, as well as information, can sometimes lead to the misuse of sensitive data. Therefore, mobile app developers should always prioritize data privacy and compliance. Many startups, enterprises and businesses look for data encryption and protection from online threats which have led mobile app developers to devise technologies for data privacy and compliance.

