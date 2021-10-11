Did You Know These Chilling Jersey Shore Amityville Horror Connections?

You were the place for fun when I was a little boy. Before I even went to school I went to you. I remember being so young and staying one night in a cottage my uncle let us use. My mom and brother had already gone to bed. I think too much boardwalk sugar was keeping me up. My dad was sleepy as I talked his ear off. I finally told him he didn’t have to stay up with me. I would watch “Creature Feature” or something then go to bed.

8 HOURS AGO