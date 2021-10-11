Stellantis To Reinstate Domestic Partner Benefits For All Eligible Employees
(RTTNews) - Stellantis (STLA) said that it decided to reinstate domestic partner benefits for all eligible employees, effective January 1, 2022. The company noted that the new benefit applies to all eligible non-bargaining unit U.S. employees despite their partner status (same- and opposite-sex), and aligns with the company's legacy as a corporate leader providing domestic partner benefits for same-sex couples in 2000.markets.businessinsider.com
Comments / 0