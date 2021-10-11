John Cusack, Barstool employee have heated discussion at White Sox game
While the Chicago White Sox kept their season alive against the Houston Astros on Sunday, an unlikely argument took place outside Guaranteed Rate Field. Actor John Cusack, who was born in Illinois, was confronted by Barstool Sports employee Dave Williams. Williams, who simply goes by "White Sox Dave," addressed Cusack about flipping allegiances from the Cubs to the White Sox depending on which team is playing better.www.nbcsports.com
