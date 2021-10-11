John Cusack, Barstool employee have heated discussion at White Sox game

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
While the Chicago White Sox kept their season alive against the Houston Astros on Sunday, an unlikely argument took place outside Guaranteed Rate Field. Actor John Cusack, who was born in Illinois, was confronted by Barstool Sports employee Dave Williams. Williams, who simply goes by "White Sox Dave," addressed Cusack about flipping allegiances from the Cubs to the White Sox depending on which team is playing better.

johnszl
4d ago

"Quickly put dave in his place " this writer doesn't know what busting balls is all about , saying I grew up going to both ball parks is in no way putting someone in their place. This writer is the type of person who thinks a actors opinion means more than someone else's .

Kenny Gibbs
4d ago

I remember John Cusack, was a Cubs fan, then Cubs kept losing, switched to Sox fan, till Cubs won world series .seen him on tv at Cubs game, remember in the MOVIE room 1401,he throws Sox hat on the bed.

Kathy Brackett-Mogan
4d ago

I am a cub fan, but hoping the Sox do well in the playoffs, It’s not worth arguing about

