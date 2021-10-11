CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protagonist Shares Almost Double As FDA Lifts Clinical Hold On Rusfertide Program

By Vandana Singh
Business Insider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FDA has removed the full clinical hold on Protagonist Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ:PTGX) rusfertide clinical studies. The Company provided the requested individual patient clinical safety reports, updated the investigator brochure and patient informed consent forms. The clinical hold was initially triggered by a recent non-clinical finding in a 26-week rasH2...



