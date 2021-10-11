Randy Moss delivers emotional response to Raiders' Jon Gruden's racist comment
Responding to racist comments made in an email by Raiders coach Jon Gruden, Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss gave an emotional response. During "Sunday NFL Countdown," Moss was asked by Sam Ponder whether he could play football for Gruden following the reporting of the email. Moss explained that his colleague on the show, former linebacker Tedy Bruschi, was right about having a job to do and needing to play football and provide for their families.www.sportingnews.com
Comments / 16