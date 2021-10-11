CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storyblocks Launches New “Re: Stock” Media Collections to Fuel Visibility of Indigenous Stories in Advertising and Media

Cover picture for the articleIn Celebration of Indigenous Peoples’ Day, Storyblocks Adds New Media Collections Highlighting Themes such as Indigenous Joy, Community Conservation and Food Sovereignty. Storyblocks, the first and largest subscription-based platform providing unlimited stock content and tools for creators to keep up with the growing demand for video, today launched its newest set of collections for “Re: Stock,” an initiative focused on providing content creators and advertisers with more diverse and inclusive stock footage in order to drive visibility of underrepresented communities. The new collections showcase Native American and First Nations communities across the United States and Canada and were curated by Indigenous filmmakers with close relationships to Indigenous Peoples including Tekpatl Kuauhtzin, Carol Murphy, Paul Wilson, and Sonya Ballentyne. The collections will also feature Nainoa Langer and Sam Potter, filmmakers committed to amplifying the stories of the Hawaiian people and culture. The collections will dive into themes such as food sovereignty, Indigenous joy, community and conservation, Indigenous environmentalism and the natural world.

